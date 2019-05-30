Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Ellen" (Waters) Rhodes. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Rhodes, 92, Red Oak, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Mary Ellen Rhodes, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Courtoise) Waters, was born Feb. 12, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo. Ellen was raised in the St. Louis area until she was 14 years old. Ellen moved to Shenandoah to live with her brother, where she attended Shenandoah High School, and began working for Henry Fields Nursery. On Oct. 13, 1951, Ellen was united in marriage to James T. Rhodes in Shenandoah. They soon moved to Red Oak and into the house that James built for them. Ellen worked for Union Carbide Battery Company in the late 1950s. She enjoyed embroidering and crocheting. Ellen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and especially loved their lunch bunch birthday club. Ellen continued to live in the home James built for them until her death.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on Jan. 8, 2012; two sisters, Vada Skiles and Gladys Goad; and four brothers, Ervin, Ivan, Clinton and James.

Ellen is survived by two daughters, Sheree Rhodes of Red Oak, and Carol Rhodes of Des Moines; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.

Rosary will be held at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 6 p.m., with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to your in Ellen's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Ellen Rhodes, 92, Red Oak, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.Mary Ellen Rhodes, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Courtoise) Waters, was born Feb. 12, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo. Ellen was raised in the St. Louis area until she was 14 years old. Ellen moved to Shenandoah to live with her brother, where she attended Shenandoah High School, and began working for Henry Fields Nursery. On Oct. 13, 1951, Ellen was united in marriage to James T. Rhodes in Shenandoah. They soon moved to Red Oak and into the house that James built for them. Ellen worked for Union Carbide Battery Company in the late 1950s. She enjoyed embroidering and crocheting. Ellen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and especially loved their lunch bunch birthday club. Ellen continued to live in the home James built for them until her death.Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James on Jan. 8, 2012; two sisters, Vada Skiles and Gladys Goad; and four brothers, Ervin, Ivan, Clinton and James.Ellen is survived by two daughters, Sheree Rhodes of Red Oak, and Carol Rhodes of Des Moines; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.Rosary will be held at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 6 p.m., with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m.Memorials may be directed to your in Ellen's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations