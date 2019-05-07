Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances (Sipes) Sharp. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Sharp, 87, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.

Mary was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Burlington Junction, Mo., the daughter of Elmer Roy and Minnie Belle (Jackson) Sipes. Mary graduated from the Westboro, Mo. high school.

She was united in marriage to Carol Deane Sharp on Aug. 2, 1950, in Council Bluffs. They lived all of their married life in Red Oak. Mary retired from Union Carbide Corporation after 34 years of employment. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mary was a wonderful cook, loved to bake, and was quite a card player enjoying Pitch, Pinochle and Peanuts.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Nadine Mathews, Clara Irvin, Maurice "Reece" Beckman, and Helen King; brother, Warren Sipes; niece, Mary Combs; and nephew, Rod Beckman.

Survivors include her husband, Carol Deane Sharp of Red Oak; adopted grandchildren, Yulonda Foxworthy and fiancé Mark Ray of Kearney, Mo.; and Tommy Foxworthy and wife Tammy of Gardner, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Velma Wilson of Grants Pass, Ore.; Bonnie Sharp of University Place, Wash.; Jean Sharp of Grundy Center; and Janie Harding of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will gather by 10:45 a.m. at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Frances Sharp, 87, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.Mary was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Burlington Junction, Mo., the daughter of Elmer Roy and Minnie Belle (Jackson) Sipes. Mary graduated from the Westboro, Mo. high school.She was united in marriage to Carol Deane Sharp on Aug. 2, 1950, in Council Bluffs. They lived all of their married life in Red Oak. Mary retired from Union Carbide Corporation after 34 years of employment. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Mary was a wonderful cook, loved to bake, and was quite a card player enjoying Pitch, Pinochle and Peanuts.Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Nadine Mathews, Clara Irvin, Maurice "Reece" Beckman, and Helen King; brother, Warren Sipes; niece, Mary Combs; and nephew, Rod Beckman.Survivors include her husband, Carol Deane Sharp of Red Oak; adopted grandchildren, Yulonda Foxworthy and fiancé Mark Ray of Kearney, Mo.; and Tommy Foxworthy and wife Tammy of Gardner, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Velma Wilson of Grants Pass, Ore.; Bonnie Sharp of University Place, Wash.; Jean Sharp of Grundy Center; and Janie Harding of Red Oak; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will gather by 10:45 a.m. at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel to go to the cemetery in procession. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close