Mary Jane Waymire, 89, Hastings, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Mary Jane was born April 17, 1931, in Clay Township, Mo., the daughter of Otho and Lillian (Million) Lewis. She was raised in Missouri and Iowa, graduating from the Emerson, Iowa High School in 1949.
She was united in marriage to James Eugene "Gene" Waymire on Jan. 8, 1949, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Red Oak. Mary Jane and Gene were lifelong members of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Mary Jane enjoyed sewing, quilting, tending her flowers, and having tea parties with the grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a member of the church circle and the North Grove Cemetery Association.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gene; sister, Lorna Brown; and brothers, William, Gary, and Karen Lewis; and son-in-law, Kent Hansen.
Survivors include her children, Michael Waymire and wife Kumpong of Hastings; Deborah Hansen of Colon, Neb.; David Waymire and wife Celeste of Treynor; Joel Waymire and wife Barbara of West Des Moines; and Timothy Waymire and wife Mary of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Betty Bullington and husband Cecil of Red Oak, and Sharon Mitchell and husband Ray of Corning; sister-in-law, Delphine Smith and husband Bill of Villisca; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the North Grove Cemetery in Mills County. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.