Mary Kathryn "Kathi" Archer, 78, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home.

Kathi was born April 17, 1942, in Shelton, Wash., the daughter of Byron and Mildred (McCrary) Weilenman. The family moved to Red Oak when Kathi was very young. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1959. Her first job was at Kolterman Dime Store.

She was united in marriage to Russell Archer on June 9, 1969, in Omaha, Neb. They made their home in Red Oak. Kathi worked for Eveready Battery Company for many years until it closed and then went to work for Nicholstone Book Binding. Kathi was a huge Red Oak Schools Athletic supporter, even receiving a fan of the year award. She was also a member of the Pumpkin City CB'ers. After Eveready Battery Company closed, Kathi went back to school and studied graphic design. She was quite talented and loved making ceramic tile artwork.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Russell Archer on Feb. 15, 2020.

Survivors include her daughter, Shellie Welbon of Red Oak; son, Dustin Archer-McClain and husband Dennis of Red Oak; grandchildren, Michael Archer of Red Oak; Matthew Archer of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Chandra Marketon and husband Tyler of Yelm, Wash.; great-grandson, Theodore Thomas Marketon; brothers-in-law, Danny Archer, Sr. of Red Oak; Richard Archer, Sr. and wife Ann of Red Oak; and Jesse Archer of Washington, D.C.; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held at a later date and burial of the cremated remains will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



