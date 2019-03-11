Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. (Smith) Fields. View Sign

Mary L. Fields, 70, Oneida, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Born Dec. 2, 1948, in Red Oak, Mary was the daughter of the late Newton and Hazel Halbert Smith.

Mary touched the lives of many and leaves behind a legacy for all. Her love and devotion for family was first and foremost. She extended that love and compassion to many charities, such as: , Children's Center of the Cumberlands, the Scott County Shelter Society, and the Boys and Girls Club of Scott County, just to name a few. Mary was a member of the St. Jude Catholic Church in Helenwood, Tenn. Her love and generosity will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Claude and Mike Smith.

Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Fields; children, Rodney Fields and wife Lea Ann, Joni Punch and husband Jerry, all of Knoxville, Tenn.; and Joel Fields and companion Dara Smith of Oneida, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jessica Punch, Kelsey Fields, Logan Punch and Kristin Fields, all of Knoxville; siblings, Jim Smith of Virginia Beach, Va., and Dick Smith and wife Sue of Des Moines; Jo Ann Blanda and husband Joe of Winter, Wis.; Marilyn Hardman of Red Oak; Rose Dunn of Hannibal, Mo.; and Pat Carlson and husband Rich of Madison, Wis.; brother-in-law and wife, Bob Fields and wife Marlene of Fla.; sister-in-law, Carol Fields of New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews; and six additional grandchildren whom she loved as her own, Andrew, Jerry, Jr., and Casey Punch; and Paige, Emily, and Mallory Wisner; and a host of other family members and friends.

Memorial Service was Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Huntsville, Tenn., and was celebrated by Father Joe Reed.

A gathering will take place in Red Oak and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mary to: Children's Center of the Cumberlands, 22510 Alberta St., Oneida, TN 37841.

