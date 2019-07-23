Mary Lauridsen, 89, Henderson, passed away July 18, 2019, at the Oakland Manor.
Mary was born on April 13, 1930, in Villisca, the daughter of James "Dick" and Ada (Umphress) Freeman.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Lauridsen, of Henderson; and son, Larry Lauridsen of Mineola.
Funeral services were Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. Burial was in the Villisca Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Henderson Christian Church.
Loess Hills Funeral Home of Carson in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on July 23, 2019