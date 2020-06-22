Mary L. Blackburn, 82, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Mary Louise Blackburn, the daughter of Jesse "Pearl" and Mable A. (Resh) Woodin, was born July 2, 1937, at Red Oak.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and one great-granddaughter.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Blackburn of Red Oak; two sons, Terry Blackburn of Lincoln, Neb. and Rick Blackburn of Red Oak; two daughters, Diane Briggs of Red Oak, and Cheryl Marsden of Papillion, Neb.; six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
May God bless her memory and give strength those who mourn.
A Memorial Graveside Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 22 to Jun. 30, 2020.