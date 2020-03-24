Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Frances" (Elkins) Sowers. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Frances" Sowers, 84, Henderson, passed away at Arlington Place, Red Oak, on March 16, 2020.

Mary Frances Sowers was born at home in Emerson on Jan. 7, 1936, to Edward and Minnie (Good) Elkins. She was the fourth out of seven children. She graduated from Emerson High School in 1953.

After high school, she was a waitress at Ann's Café, where she met Donald Sowers. They were married Sept. 1, 1957, in Emerson. They were married for 62.5 years. From this union there are three children, Alan, Sally, and Paul. Frances, as most knew her, was a very dedicated and hardworking farm wife. In addition to working on the farm, she worked as a home health aid. She took passion in caring for her family and friends. She was kind to everyone she met and always saw the good in people. Frances was a member of the Wesley Chapel Church and involved in the United Methodist Women's Group. She was filled with joy and was often caught smiling or laughing with those around her. Spending quality time with her family was one of her favorite things to do, as she truly loved each family member deeply. Frances had six grandchildren whom she cherished and was extremely proud of. She always looked forward to spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone who may have needed it. Frances was truly a kind and generous soul, and her presence made others feel comfortable, happy, and blessed to have her in their lives.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Stanley, James and Gary Elkins.

She is survived by her loving husband Donald of Henderson; son, Alan Sowers and wife Paige of Dallas Center; daughter, Sally Shearer and husband Stan of Glenwood; son, Paul Sowers and special friend Cindy Murray of Henderson; grandchildren, Chelsea Sowers of London, England; Nicole Stamer and husband Reid of Cedar Rapids; Jacob Sowers of Chicago, Ill.; Chase Sowers of Iowa City; Bradley Shearer of Omaha, Neb.; and Natalie Shearer of Iowa City; brothers, Arthur "Bud" Elkins and wife Bonnie of Emerson; Keith Elkins and wife Sandra of San Angelo, Texas; and sister, Rose Stogsdill of Henderson, Nev.; brother-in-law, Bryan Sowers of Henderson; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

There was a private family service on Friday, March 20, 2020. A memorial service will be at a later date for the family and friends to gather to celebrate the life and memories of Frances. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley Chapel Church in Mills County.

