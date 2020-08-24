Mary "Frances" Sowers, 84, Henderson, passed away at Arlington Place, Red Oak, on March 16, 2020.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Donald of Henderson; son, Alan Sowers of Dallas Center; daughter, Sally Shearer of Glenwood; son, Paul Sowers of Henderson; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Henderson Community Building in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley Chapel Church in Mills County.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.



