MARY "FRANCES" SOWERS
Mary "Frances" Sowers, 84, Henderson, passed away at Arlington Place, Red Oak, on March 16, 2020.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Donald of Henderson; son, Alan Sowers of Dallas Center; daughter, Sally Shearer of Glenwood; son, Paul Sowers of Henderson; and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Henderson Community Building in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the Wesley Chapel Church in Mills County.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 24 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
