Matthew Alan Hoag, 43, Urbandale, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Matthew was born Aug. 20, 1977, in St. Croix Falls, Wis., the son of Dennis and Diane (Dahlka) Hoag. He graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1996 and in 2002 graduated from Drake University with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon.
Matthew married Barbara Beck on June 30, 2001, in Indianola. They lived in the Des Moines area, where he served as a pharmacist for Walgreen Company for 18 years.
He was an inquisitive and determined soul, with a sense of humor, mischievous smile, love of good food, hunting, and fishing. For 14 of the last 16 summers, he and Barb, along with his father and brother, went to Canada fishing. He also collected miniature farm equipment.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Gilbert and Joan Dahlka; paternal grandparents, Norris and Helen Hoag; and uncle, Dennis Dahlka; also four-legged children, Buster and Bart.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Hoag of Urbandale; parents, Dennis and Diane Hoag of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; brothers, Jamey Hoag of Osceola, Wis.; and Stephan Hoag of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; sisters, Jeannie Hoag and husband Brian Mihok of Bronx, N.Y., and Marielle Hoag, formerly of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; parents-in-law, Ivan and Ruth Beck of Red Oak; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Johnny and Melissa Farar and their children, Alexander and Jaycub of Bedford; his four-legged children, Boz, Gemini, and Wally; along with many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A visitation for Matthew will begin at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50322, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Westover Chapel.
The funeral will be live-streamed on Wednesday around 2 p.m. from Westover Chapel. A link will be shared shortly before that time with his obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website, ilescares.com.
Memorials in Matthew's memory may be directed to the family.