Maurice E. "Moe" Myers, 72, Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne.
Moe was born Dec. 31,1947, in Council Bluffs, to Christopher and Ida (Nicks) Myers.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Christy; son, James Myers, and two grandchildren, of Sorrento, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service with military honors will be celebrated on Sept. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Henderson Christian Church in Henderson. (A mask is required).
Burial at Farm Creek Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maurice's name to Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center or Shriner's Hospital
This is a family directed service with assistance from Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.