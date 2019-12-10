Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max "David" Clayton. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Max "David" Clayton, 75, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.

Max David Clayton was born Sept. 24, 1944, in Clarinda, the son of Max Duane Clayton. He was raised in Red Oak and was a graduate of Red Oak Community High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later attended University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he received his degree. He was united in marriage to Mary Thompson on Dec. 30, 1976, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. David worked for the railroad for eight years as a track foreman and then started a long career with the U.S. Postal Service. David had many hobbies including reading, fishing, watching old westerns and boxing, and spending time with his grandkids. Later in life, he had a passion for cooking and taught all the kids some kitchen tips, like preparing the holiday turkey.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Travis; granddaughter, Grace Ann; and brother-in-law, Gary Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Clayton of Red Oak; son, Matthew Clayton and wife Jennifer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter, Heidi Clayton of Redwood City, Calif.; grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Jackson Clayton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers-in-law, Mark Thompson, Ron Thompson, and David Thompson, all of Red Oak; and Dennis Thompson of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Janie Thompson of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service was held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. David's son, Travis, who died in 2010, was laid to rest alongside his father at the same time. Memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County Memorial Court of Honor.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

