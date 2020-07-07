1/1
Merle Jean (Lister) Shaffer
1927 - 2020
Merle Jean Shaffer, 92, Emerson, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton.
Merle Jean was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Red Oak, the daughter of Granville and Isabelle (Martin) Lister. She was united in marriage to Harry Shaffer on Oct. 7, 1948, in Rockport, Mo. They lived all of their married life on the family farm in West Township of Montgomery County.
For the past two years, Merle Jean has made her home at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton. Over the years, Merle Jean was a hardworking housewife, farmer's wife, and mother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, and putting up corn.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Harry Shaffer on April 18, 2010; step-sons, John and Paul Shaffer; granddaughter, Angela Fisher; and brother, Bill Lister.
Survivors include her children, Carroll Shaffer and fiancée Carla Barker of Emerson; Ruth Owens and husband Bill of Stanton; and Nancy Nickolaison and husband Ron of Red Oak; daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Shaffer of Omaha; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Blanche Sederburg of Omaha, and Ruby Lister of Red Oak; and several nieces and nephews along with many friends.
Graveside funeral services were held Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
