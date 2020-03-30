Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael D. Boylan, 75, of Red Oak, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his winter residence in Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Michael Donald Boylan was born Sept. 26, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Donald and Thordis (Norregaard) Boylan. The family moved to Council Bluffs in 1947. Michael graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs in 1962. On Nov. 9, 1963, he was united in marriage to Erin S. Fischer in Council Bluffs. Together, they had three sons, Patrick Michael Boylan, Philip Mark Boylan and Brian Thomas Boylan. Mike and Erin lived in Norman, Okla., from 1963 to 1967 while Mike completed his education in funeral service. They returned to Council Bluffs in 1967, where Mike became employed at Meyer Funeral Home. In 1971, Mike and Erin moved to Red Oak, where they purchased the former Nelson Funeral Chapel which became Nelson-Boylan Funeral Chapel, which they owned and operated for 30 years before their sale to Brian and Dawn LeRette in 2001.

After retiring from the funeral business, Mike and Erin spent their winters in Sun Lakes, Ariz., and their summers at the Lake of the Ozarks, while still maintaining their primary residence in Red Oak. Mike's passion was the relationships he established with the people within the communities in which he lived. He spent over 40 years in the funeral business, serving the families of Southwest Iowa, and together with Erin they became extended members of many families. Mike enjoyed his time spent at the Red Oak Airport. He was often seen at many of the Red Oak Ambassador Flight Breakfasts giving rides to anyone who would fly with him. He was also known to spend time on the golf course. He didn't mind playing a round on his own or teaming up with anyone who needed an extra golfer. Mike was quick to make a new friend, and his new teammates would quickly realize their new team member was a good choice. Mike always enjoyed the kids in his neighborhoods. He would give them rides in his boat, on his golf cart, or on his lawn mower and always had a full jar of M & M's to share. He enjoyed visits from friends, and frequently invited people to stop by and was often heard saying "pull up a chair."

Mike was a 50-year member of Iowa Funeral Directors Association and a member of National Funeral Directors Association. He served the Red Oak community as Past President of Red Oak Lions Club, Red Oak Ambassadors, Red Oak School Board, Red Oak Country Club, and Montgomery County Fair Board. He was a member of Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, former Captain of Red Oak Fire Department, member of Red Oak Industrial Foundation, Court of Honor, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Trustees, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation and a lifetime member of the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Mike was a Board of Directors member of First Federal Savings and Loan Association, now U.S. Bank.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Erin on Nov. 15, 2008; and son, Philip.

He is survived by sons, Patrick of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Brian of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister, Karen Humes of Littleton, Colo.; brother in-law, Dr. Donald (Cassie) Fischer of Milwaukee, Wis., and sister in-law, Nan (Don) Dew of Barron, Wis., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Michael married Patricia McKee on Jan. 25, 2011, in Maui, Hawaii. Together, they enjoyed spending time with step-daughter, Jennifer (Darrin) Bradley; and grandchildren Ty, Cade, and Lennon of Seattle, Wash.; step-son, J.J. (Tina) McKee; and grandchildren, Madison, Lulu, Bella, and Jonah of Denver, Colo.; Patricia's brothers, Jim Livingston and wife Bev of Boulder, Colo.; and Bill Livingston of Minneapolis, Minn.; as well as special family, Brian and Dawn LeRette and son, Joshua of Red Oak.

A private family funeral service for Michael D. Boylan will be held at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

