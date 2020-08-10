Michael McMath, 68, Red Oak, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at his home.
Michael Lee McMath was born Aug. 17, 1951, to Shirley (Bailey) McMath and Robert McMath in Mt. Ayr. Michael graduated from Clearfield High School in 1969 and attended college at NMSU and Rutgers University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy.
Michael apprenticed with a master sculptor and later participated in advanced art training at Yale University. He created four bronze sculptures, one of which was purchased by and exhibited in the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The other pieces became part of private collections.
As Michael's health declined, he moved back to Iowa, residing in Red Oak. He formed several deep friendships, persons who supported him during his health struggles. With his friends, Michael was known for his quirky sense of humor and his generosity to those in need. He was always there for friends experiencing a crisis, spending hours to give support to them as needed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merrill and Agnes Bailey, and Leland and Edna McMath.
Michael is survived by his parents, Robert and Shirley McMath of Lenox; and sister, Monica (Kevin) Crouch of Red Oak. He was especially fond of his nephews and niece, Ben Crouch of Kansas City, Mo.; Alex (Alyssa) Crouch and great-nephew, Barrett, of Baldwin City, Kan.; and Bailey (Aric) Bostwick of El Paso, Texas.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Clearfield Cemetery in Clearfield. A memorial fund has been established in his name to be decided later. Online condolences may be left at armstrongfh.com.