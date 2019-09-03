Lorraine Larson, 96, Stanton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Mildred Lorraine Larson, the daughter of Henry and Mildred (Erickson) Peterson, was born Feb. 27, 1923, at Stanton.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; son, Randall D. Larson; and daughter, Carolyn Jean Larson.
Lorraine is survived by two sons, John Larson of Stanton, and Norman Larson of Stanton; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton Fire & Rescue or Stanton Senior Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Sept. 4, 2019