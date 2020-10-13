Mildred L. Conrad, 100, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in her home at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center, Red Oak.
Mildred Lenore Conrad, the daughter of Lloyd and Beatrice (Smith) Wilson, was born Nov. 2, 1919, in White Cloud Township of Mills County. Mildred was raised around the Malvern and Strahan areas. She graduated from Imogene High School in 1937.
Mildred was married to her long-time love, Harry L. Conrad on Feb. 24, 1946, at Malvern. She said she knew when she saw Harry on the school bus, when she was 11 years old, that she would marry him. Mildred and Harry were married 72 years and raised four children. They lived in Malvern a few years before moving to Stanton for two years. Harry and Mildred then made their home near Hawthorne in 1956 and together lived there for 56 years.
Throughout her life, Mildred followed her strong faith and fulfilled her faith by caring for others in nursing homes and private homes. Mildred enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening and canning her home-grown vegetables. She also loved to read books. Mildred was a member of Hawthorne Methodist Church. She loved her family and was fiercely loyal to them and to their well-being. Mildred loved and appreciated her extended family and staff at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Conrad on July 30, 2018; son, Jeffrey in 2005; two brothers, her twin, Milton, and William; and three sisters, Lola Wilson, Dorothy Wilson and Norma Haynie.
Mildred is survived by sons, Joe (Marlys) Conrad of Red Oak; and Mark (Sarah McKenzie) Conrad of Hudson, Wis.; and daughter, Martha (Bruce) Kleinberg of Sarasota, Fla.; six grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy) Ives of Rolfe; Derek (Abby) Conrad of Council Bluffs; Nick Conrad of Minneapolis, Minn.; Ben Conrad of St. Paul, Minn.; Benjamin Kleinberg of Westford, Mass.; and Rebecca Kleinberg of Sarasota, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Calleigh Sanders, Shana Ives; Wyatt, Dylan Leigh, Huxli and Rayli Conrad; nephew, Larry (Cheryl) Haynie; niece, Pat (John) Allen; and Mildred's special friends and caregivers at Red Oak Rehab and Care Center and other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Hastings Cemetery, Hastings. Rev. Caryn Pedersen will officiate. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.
Open Viewing will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Red Oak Rehab and Care Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Live stream will be available on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Facebook. Facial covering and social distancing is recommended.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.