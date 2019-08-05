Mildred Luella Weilenman, 104, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Mildred was born April 28, 1915, in Red Oak, the daughter of George Albert and Elizabeth J. (Laughford) McCreary.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Byron Weilenman.
Survivors include her daughter, Kathi Archer of Red Oak; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life visitation and luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Montgomery County History Center. Burial of the cremated remains will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Aug. 6, 2019