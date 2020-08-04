Mildred Varilek, 99, was born Nov. 5, 1920, at the Gregory, S.D. family farm.

Mildred was married to Clarence "Ed" Varilek on May 3, 1942, and they farmed and ranched in the Geddes and Gregory, S.D. areas. The family moved to Stuart, Neb. in 1965 where she lived until 2015 when, at the age of 95, she moved to Red Oak. There she lived at Arlington Place for three years, followed by one-and-a-half years at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, also in Red Oak, where she peacefully entered her rest on July 27, 2020.

Mildred and Ed were blessed with eight children, to whom she dedicated her life. She enjoyed gardening, baking kolaches, bread and pies and no one ever left her table hungry. One of the greatest joys of her life was sharing a special relationship with her twin sister, Emma, and having two sets of twin great-grandchildren. She took her first airplane ride on her 95th birthday, which was one of her lifelong wishes. She, Dean and Rex flew from Omaha to St. Louis, then again to Kansas City. She was a celebrity rider, as they announced her birthday on the intercom and let her visit with the pilot in the cockpit. She enjoyed sharing this with her Arlington Place friends.

Mildred was loved by many of her new-found friends in Red Oak for her constant smile and sweetness. She was honored as January's Resident of the Month at Good Samaritan for her cheerfulness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years, a son and two sisters. Surviving are her children, including Rex and wife Pat Varilek, and Dean Varilek of Red Oak, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

She was a loving sister, wife, mother, and friend and will be remembered for her sense of humor, smile, energy, love of life and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services were Aug. 1, 2020, at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home, Gregory, S.D., with burial at Odd Fellows (IOOF) Cemetery in Gregory.



