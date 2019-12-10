Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Donald "Don" Brown. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Milton Donald Brown, 74, Elliott, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.

Milton Donald "Don" Brown, the son of William J. and Edene S. (Olson) Brown, was born Oct. 12, 1945, at Decatur, Neb.

Don and family lived in Nebraska and Missouri before moving to the Elliott area, where he spent most of his youth. Don served his country during Vietnam when he entered the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 14, 1963, and received his honorable discharge on Feb 13, 1967.

Don was united in marriage to Barbara A. Nass on Nov. 24, 1972, at Englewood, Colo. They lived in Englewood, where he worked for several companies. In 1982, Don and Barbara moved to Hill City, S.D., where he was a rancher, raising cattle and hogs and putting-up many thousand bales of hay. Don and Barb returned to Elliott in 1995 to make it their home. Don served on the Elliott City Council, Elliott Volunteer Fire Department and neighborhood watch. He also made many children in the area happy by being the community Santa Claus. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, target practice, playing cribbage, telling stories and gardening. He was a jack-of-all-trades and loved to show his inventing skills. Don was a member of the NRA and enjoyed attending Southwest Iowa Community Bible Study.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Laurel Smith; and brothers, Dennis, David, William and Howard.

Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Brown of Elliott; sons, William Meyer of Littleton, Colo.; and Ronald (Cheri) Brown of Shannon City; daughters, Wendy (Kevin) McCombs of Graham, Wash.; Cheri Rodriguez of Elliott; and Christine Ryan of Chariton, Wyo.; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Connie) Brown of Council Bluffs, and Charles Brown of Marshalltown; sisters, Georgia Rensch of Red Oak, Rose Keast of Red Oak, and Rhonda (Gary) Wickering of Marshalltown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Visitation and viewing with the family present was on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home.

The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the . Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

