Neva Lucille Morehouse, the daughter of Robert and Coral (Jackson) Morehouse, was born March 30, 1931, at Hopkins, Mo.

Neva was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herbert and Dennis; and daughter, Loretta Theroitt.

Neva is survived by her daughter, Linda Vought of Stanton; son, Dennis Phillis of Omaha; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Villisca Cemetery, Villisca. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Neva L. Morehouse, 88, Stanton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak. Published in The Red Oak Express on May 1, 2019

