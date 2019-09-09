Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma "Jean" Carlstedt. View Sign Service Information Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont 2170 N Somers Ave. Fremont , NE 68025 (402)-721-4490 Send Flowers Obituary

Sunrise ... Oct. 4, 1928, Sunset ... Sept. 3, 2019

Jean was a loving, caring and devoted homemaker who provided a wonderful and ideal life for her family. She was a giver, hard worker, always had a beautiful smile and maintained a strong faith in God. She happily spent her final years close to family at Nye Pointe in Fremont, Neb., reading, attending activities, and watching the Andy Griffith Show. Even at 90, we still wanted more time with her. But we know that she is in heaven sewing, quilting, gardening, and eating chocolate and Cheetos.

Jean adored her family and always put them first. She will be deeply missed but remembered and thought of each and every day by her daughters, Diane Vyhlidal and Cindy (Daryl) Vyhlidal all of Fremont; grandchildren, Paul (Kylie) Von Seggern, Aaron (Julia) Von Seggern and Mary Von Seggern; and great-granddaughters, Maris and Skylar Von Seggern. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, E. L. and Gladys (Smay) Moore; husband, Paul; siblings, Robert and Kathleen Moore and son-in-law, Ron Vyhlidal.

Her "Home Going" celebration will be held Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1101 Summit St., Red Oak. Inurnment will be in the Emerson Cemetery at Emerson, at 1 p.m.

Peace and comfort to those who loved her and mourn per passing.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Indian Creek Museum.

Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, Neb., is in charge of arrangements.

