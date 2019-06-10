Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma "Jean" (Ackerman) Davidson. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma "Jean" Davidson, 96, Red Oak, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Jean was born Sept. 27, 1922, in Cass County, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Newman) Ackerman. She graduated from Griswold High School and was united in marriage to Carleton Davidson on June 11, 1942, in Rock Port, Mo. While Carleton was in the military, they lived several places throughout the country before returning to the farm in Iowa. They lived and farmed all of their married life in the Wales and Oaks communities. Jean was a homemaker, worked two years as an accountant at Cass County Courthouse and for a short time at Thos. D. Murphy Co.

Jean was a longtime member of the Oaks Community Church where she taught Bible school, Sunday school, and was a member of the ladies' group. She also served on the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of Order of Eastern Star, a member of and very active in Farm Bureau, and was a 4-H leader for many years. She loved to tend to her flowers, baking, and sewing. She was known by her family as "The Best Cinnamon Roll Baker."

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Carleton, on April 22, 1999; infant brother, Leland Ackerman; brother, Dale Ackerman; and sister, Lois Plumb.

Survivors include her daughter, Karlene Turner and husband Gary of Sun Valley Lake; sons, Donald Davidson and wife Dorinda of Chesterfield, Va.; Dennis Davidson and wife Laura of Talent, Wash.; and Mark Davidson of White City, Ore.; eight grandchildren, Steven Douglas Turner and wife Min-Shu of Kent, Wash.; Nancy Ann Tannehill and husband Dan of Mesa, Ariz.; Todd Davidson and wife Erin of Midlothian, Va.; Brandon Davidson and friend, Kriston of Centerville, Va.; Jarrett Davidson and wife Daria of Ashland, Ore.; Ryan Davidson of Park City, Utah; Clay Davidson of Bend, Ore.; and Lily Davidson of Talent, Ore.; four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Turner of Kent, Wash.; Caleb Davidson of Christiansburg, Va.; and Isaac Davidson of Midlothian, Va.; brother, Ken Ackerman of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; sister-in-law, Deloris Ackerman of Council Bluffs; and brother-in-law, Bob Davidson and wife Eleanor of Littleton, Colo.; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Oaks Community Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Oaks Community Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

