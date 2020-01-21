Norma Jean Graham, 67, Corning, formerly of Villisca, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Norma was born Jan. 26, 1952, in Des Moines, the daughter of Casey and Marjorie (Smith) Wilson.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her daughters, Denise Eggleston of Enterprise, Ala.; and Becky Scott of Dayton, Ohio; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren,.
There will be no services at this time.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.
