Oliver Murren, 89, Villisca, passed away March 19, 2019.
Oliver Glee Murren was born June 18, 1929, in Montgomery County, Iowa, to Oliver and Anna Marie (Schroeder) Murren.
Ollie is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Jo Degutis of Des Moines; sister, Leona Templeton; brother, Roland Murren; and three grandchildren, Evan Macha, Brittiny Wills, and Brianna Kay Wills.
Memorials may be made to the family for distribution.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Guss Cemetery.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 26, 2019