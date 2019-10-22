Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Irene (Birch) Milgrove. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Opal Irene Milgrove, 74, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Opal was born March 1, 1945, in Omaha, the daughter of John and Lavaughn (Selby) Birch. She was raised in Villisca and was united in marriage to Kenneth Milgrove on Dec. 31, 1959, in Red Oak. They lived in many different places throughout the years, including Red Oak and Shenandoah in Iowa; Texas; Branson and Kansas City in Missouri; and Lake Havasu, Ariz.

Opal worked for Uniroyal, Sam's Club, Walmart, and MuCulloch Chainsaws. She enjoyed going to garage sales, shopping, playing cards and Monopoly, ceramics and tending to her flowers. Her greatest joy came from her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; infant brothers, Eldon and Guy; and her brother, Carol "Deanie" Selby.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Milgrove of Red Oak; daughters, Bulinda Coates and husband Marty of Red Oak; Clarissa Newlon and husband Albert of Red Oak; and Sharon Wiese and husband Jeff of Orange Beach, Ala.; grandchildren, Jennifer Collier and husband Keith of Olathe, Kan.; Tony Cooper and wife Shawnie of Red Oak; Matt Coates of Red Oak; Alyssa Duysen and husband Austin of Red Oak; Andy Rea and wife Trina of Red Oak; Harry Newlon and fiancée Heather Yochum of Elliott; Kenny Newlon and life partner Rachael Whitehill of Silver City; Olivia Skipper and husband Eddie of Foley, Ala.; Madelynn Mann of Perdido Key, Fla.; and Logan Wiese of Orange Beach, Ala.; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Emma Johnson and husband Don of Eugene, Ore.; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life visitation was held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at a later date at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

