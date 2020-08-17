Opal "Irene" Taylor, 90, Coburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.

Irene was born March 5, 1930, the daughter of Vayne Edward and Thelma Marie (Engle) Gustin.

Preceding her in death were two husbands, Harold Eugene Redd and Bob Taylor.

Survivors include her son, Gene Redd of Coburg; and three grandchildren.

Graveside memorial services will be held in Denver, Colo. at a later date.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



