Opal "Irene" (Gustin) Taylor
1930 - 2020
Opal "Irene" Taylor, 90, Coburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Villisca Good Samaritan Society.
Irene was born March 5, 1930, the daughter of Vayne Edward and Thelma Marie (Engle) Gustin.
Preceding her in death were two husbands, Harold Eugene Redd and Bob Taylor.
Survivors include her son, Gene Redd of Coburg; and three grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services will be held in Denver, Colo. at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
