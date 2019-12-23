Pamela M. Shirley (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
68124
(402)-391-3900
Obituary
Pamela M. Shirley, 70, was born April 9, 1949, and passed away Dec. 14, 2019.
Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick R. Shirley; and son, Jacob C. Shirley.
She is survived by a daughter, Josephine "Joy" Nielsen (Eric); grandson, Hunter Shirley; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Shirley.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 20, at the Shirley residence with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hunter Shirley Education Fund.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 24, 2019
