Pamela M. Shirley, 70, was born April 9, 1949, and passed away Dec. 14, 2019.
Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick R. Shirley; and son, Jacob C. Shirley.
She is survived by a daughter, Josephine "Joy" Nielsen (Eric); grandson, Hunter Shirley; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Shirley.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 20, at the Shirley residence with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hunter Shirley Education Fund.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 24, 2019