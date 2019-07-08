Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Tiarks) Bergsten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Tiarks) Bergsten, 79, Council Bluffs, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Patricia was born in Council Bluffs to Henry J. and Lavonne "Bonnie" (Saar) Tiarks. She graduated from Underwood High School in 1957 and then continued her education at the

Her first job after graduating from college was as a Home Economist in Red Oak, where she met her love, Marvin Bergsten. They were married Dec. 22, 1962. They made their home in Council Bluffs, where they were blessed with their children Mark, Dyan, and Ben. In 1974, Marve and Pat opened Midwest Sporting Goods, where they worked together for 40 years. Pat served on the Board of Directors for the Vocational Development Center. Pat and her family enjoyed attending church at the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Henry Tiarks, Jr.; sister, Toni Longmeyer; and daughter-in-law, Jenyi Bergsten.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Bergsten; her children, Mark Bergsten, Dyan Larsen (Kent), Ben Bergsten (Piera); her brother, Warren Tiarks (Mary); a brother-in-law, Stanley Longmeyer; and sister-in-law, Sheila Tiarks; five grandchildren, Abby Bergsten, Lexy Larsen, Ally Bergsten, Olivia Larsen, and Avary Bergsten; four step-grandchildren, Lauren, Megan, Matthew, and Lexie McLain; and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of her life was held Monday, July 8, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, followed by interment in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials.

