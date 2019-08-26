Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Deeming) Falk. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann Falk, age 77, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Pat was born December 13, 1941 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of George and Estalene (Johnson) Deeming. She was raised in Anita, Iowa, graduating from Anita High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Glasgo in 1960 and three children were born to this union: Curtis, Tracy, and Allen. She later was united in marriage to Steve Falk in 1970 and three children were born to this union: Steve, Jr., Catherine, and Christopher. Pat worked for many years in the restaurant business as a cook and waitress. She worked for many businesses including Johnny's, Red Coach Inn, Rainbow, Chances R, the hospital, a nursing home, and the Red Oak Elks Lodge. She retired from CDS Global. Pat loved to cook, do crafts, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, cross stitch, and crocheting.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son: Christopher in 2006; husband: Steve in 2016; and sister: Sandy. Survivors include her children: Curtis Glasgo and wife Tammy of Elliott, IA; Tracy Reynolds and husband Russ of Stanton, IA; Allen Glasgo of Red Oak, IA; Steve Falk, Jr. and wife Chris of Essex, IA; and Catherine Egle and husband Tim of Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her siblings: Suzi Cowman of Las Vegas, NV; Kenny Kinzie of Atlantic, IA; Jim Kinzie and wife Darnell of Anita, IA; Dave Kinzie of Anita, IA; Janie Jessen and husband Dwight of Glenwood, IA; and Bob Kinzie of Glenwood, IA; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Ann Falk, age 77, of Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Pat was born December 13, 1941 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of George and Estalene (Johnson) Deeming. She was raised in Anita, Iowa, graduating from Anita High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Glasgo in 1960 and three children were born to this union: Curtis, Tracy, and Allen. She later was united in marriage to Steve Falk in 1970 and three children were born to this union: Steve, Jr., Catherine, and Christopher. Pat worked for many years in the restaurant business as a cook and waitress. She worked for many businesses including Johnny's, Red Coach Inn, Rainbow, Chances R, the hospital, a nursing home, and the Red Oak Elks Lodge. She retired from CDS Global. Pat loved to cook, do crafts, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, cross stitch, and crocheting.Preceding her in death were her parents; son: Christopher in 2006; husband: Steve in 2016; and sister: Sandy. Survivors include her children: Curtis Glasgo and wife Tammy of Elliott, IA; Tracy Reynolds and husband Russ of Stanton, IA; Allen Glasgo of Red Oak, IA; Steve Falk, Jr. and wife Chris of Essex, IA; and Catherine Egle and husband Tim of Denver, CO; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her siblings: Suzi Cowman of Las Vegas, NV; Kenny Kinzie of Atlantic, IA; Jim Kinzie and wife Darnell of Anita, IA; Dave Kinzie of Anita, IA; Janie Jessen and husband Dwight of Glenwood, IA; and Bob Kinzie of Glenwood, IA; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.A graveside celebration of life service will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Mt. Hope Cemetery at Nyman, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the family.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close