Patricia Sue Shannon, 85, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society.

Patricia was born Oct. 30, 1935 in Shenandoah, the daughter of Ralph Wesley and Clara Bell (Christie) Hanscom.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Cindy Cassidy.

Survivors include her son, Tom Bentley of Red Oak; daughter, Vicki Huber of Red Oak; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

There will be no services held at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



