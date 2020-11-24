1/
Patricia Sue (Hanscom) Shannon
1935 - 2020
Patricia Sue Shannon, 85, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Patricia was born Oct. 30, 1935 in Shenandoah, the daughter of Ralph Wesley and Clara Bell (Christie) Hanscom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Cindy Cassidy.
Survivors include her son, Tom Bentley of Red Oak; daughter, Vicki Huber of Red Oak; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
There will be no services held at this time.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
