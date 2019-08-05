Paul D. Woods, 80, Treynor, passed away July 29, 2019, in Omaha.
Paul was born in Montgomery County Feb. 15, 1939, to the late Donald and Bernice Woods. He graduated from Red Oak High School, and served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was united in marriage to Joyce Davis on April 9, 1960. Paul worked for over 25 years at Ralph's Superette and was a longtime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Council Bluffs. He also volunteered at Veterans Hospital for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce, of Treynor; sons, David and wife Barb Woods, of Papillion, Neb., Doug Woods, of Treynor; and grandchildren, Tyler, Lexi, Mitch and Lindsey Woods.
Funeral services were Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment was in Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 2.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Aug. 6, 2019