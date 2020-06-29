Paul Edwin Roby, 96, Red Oak, passed away, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Paul was born Aug. 12, 1923, in Williamsburg, the son of Paul Otis and Elvina (Powers) Roby. He graduated from the Truro High School and worked for Natural Gas Pipeline for six months until World War II started. He then served in the U.S. Navy. Paul started working for his dad as a mechanic in his service shop upon his return from the war. He also ran the movie theater.

He was united in marriage to Cleo Clarke in Des Moines on April 16, 1945. In 1951, Paul joined the Iowa State Patrol and moved to Red Oak in 1968. He served until retiring in 1981, at which time he started Roby's Cars. Paul was a longtime member of the Merc Coffee Club and the Fuzz That Wuzz. He enjoyed collecting clocks and cameras, was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, and loved going to garage sales.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Cleo Roby on Sept. 5, 2009; and siblings, Betty Williams, Shirley Peppmeier, Lila Parker, Otis Roby, and Richard Roby.

Survivors include his children, Steve Roby and Doris Ellison of Red Oak; Mike Roby and wife Donna of Red Oak; and Bob Roby and wife Jennifer of Plattsmouth, Neb.; grandchildren, Stephanie Waggoner and husband Jake of Elkhorn, Neb.; Missy Miller and husband Mike of Omaha, Neb.; Patrick Ellison of Red Oak; Alex Roby of Red Oak; Mandy Knapp of Nodaway; Jennifer Wright and husband Daniel of Red Oak; and Grace and Lily Roby of Plattsmouth; great grandchildren, Elsie, Ian, Connor, Taylor, Brendan, Marshall, Damon, Ethan, Anna, and Macie; sister, Anne Parker of Indianola; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



