Paul M. Russell, 89, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Villisca.

Paul McIntyre Russell, the son of Austin and Helen (McIntyre) Russell, was born Sept. 30, 1930, in Red Oak. Paul was raised south of Red Oak on a farm. He graduated from Red Oak High School and attended Red Oak Junior College.

Paul was united in marriage to Lila May Sederburg on Jan. 19, 1951, at Red Oak. He entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, Paul began farming and he and Lila moved to a farm south of Red Oak. In 1977, they made their home on their farm north of Strand, where he worked and cared for until 2012, when he moved into Red Oak.

Paul enjoyed all types of tractors, cars and talking about farming. He loved to talk about family history and visit with anyone on many issues and events. Paul kept up with his sons' businesses and loved stopping by during the week to see them. When Paul had spare time, he enjoyed reading.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila May on July 16, 2006; daughter, Lynne on Dec. 11, 2019; sister, Mary Ella Charles; and brother, Austin Russell, Jr.

Paul is survived by his two sons, Miles (Teresa) Russell of Red Oak, and Alan (Beth) Russell of Red Oak; four grandchildren, Michelle (Rick) Sander of Ankeny; Danielle (Luke) Smith of Loveland, Colo.; Justin (Amanda) Russell of Stanton; and Aaron Russell of Stanton; three great grandchildren, Nolan and Austin Sander and Oliver Russell; sisters-in-law, Janet Sederburg of Blair, Neb. and Hilma (Richard) Downing of Sioux Falls, S.D.; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Memorial Gathering and luncheon will follow the service from noon until 2 p.m. at the Montgomery County Historical Society on North 4th Street, Red Oak, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Friends and family will meet at the cemetery.

A memorial is being established in Paul's name.

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

