Mrs. Pauline D. "Dennie" Holmbeck, Grand Rapids, Minn., died in a hospital in Omaha Dec. 31, 2019, after very lengthy battles with cancer and a missed diagnosis of Type 2 Bipolar Disorder.
Dennie was united in marriage with her husband, David G. Holmbeck, of Grand Rapids, Minn., on Oct. 20, 2002, at the Longville Bible Chapel in Longville, Minn.
A memorial service for Dennie will be planned by her husband, David, at a later date in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Dennie's husband asks that in lieu of flowers and gifts, donations on Dennie's behalf should be given to Project GRL at joycemeyer.org in C/O account #10021777. Project GRL is a special ministry of Joyce Meyer specifically directed in helping women and girls recover spiritually and emotionally from past sexual abuse. Joyce Meyer Ministries can also be contacted by calling 1-800-727-9673.
Arrangements are by the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minn. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, visit libbeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 7, 2020