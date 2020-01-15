Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Denise "Dennie" Holmbeck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Denise "Dennie" Holmbeck, 65, Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Dennie was born Feb. 4, 1954, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Martha (Darner) Gravett and David Brinkley. Her family relocated to various states during her childhood before finally settling in southwest Iowa. Dennie graduated from Nishna Valley High School in 1972.

On Sept. 1, 1972, she was united in marriage to Greg Johnson. To this union three children were born, Eric, Aimee, and Erin. Greg and Dennie made their home in Stanton, and Dennie began her studies as a nurse, passing her LPN boards in 1983 with a perfect score.

Dennie later moved to Panora, fulfilling a longtime dream of living lakeside. In 2000, Dennie moved to Longville, Minn., to care for her mother. On Oct. 20, 2002, she married David Holmbeck in Longville. Together, they resided in Grand Rapids, Minn.

Dennie had a passion for anything outdoors. She enjoyed many fishing trips, particularly "opening day" for walleyes. She spent countless hours in her yard, tending to the many varieties of plants and flowers, and she could identify nearly every species of bird in the Midwest. She also took great pride in travelling to Canada to harvest blueberries each summer. In most recent years, Dennie reconnected with a love from her childhood: horses. She became an active member at the Hearts and Hooves Natural Horsemanship Arena and Obstacle Course in Deer River, Minn. There she built relationships with many friends who became like family to her, but most importantly, she spent many hours working with and training her beloved horse, Pecos. Dennie also enjoyed making trips to Iowa to see her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was regularly seen in the stands supporting them in their many activities.

Dennie was preceded in death by her parents.

Dennie is survived by her husband, David of Grand Rapids; her son, Eric (Kenna) Johnson; and her daughter, Aimee (Wade) Banning, both of Winterset; her daughter, Erin (Richard) Munns of Emerson; Dave (Terri) Holmbeck of Nashwauk, Minn., Daniel Holmbeck of Deer River, Minn., and Sarah Holmbeck of Hibbing, Minn.; 11 grandchildren, Trae (Abbi) Gilliland, Ty Gilliland, Hannah (Caleb) Williams, Clayton Sunquist, Macy Johnson, Brock Johnson, Thea Banning, Trevor Banning, Orrin Holmbeck, Cassandra Holmbeck, and Chase Holmbeck; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Lillie WIlliams; step-father, Galen Gravett of Bena, Minn.; step-mother, Zola Brinkley of Farmington, N.M.; siblings, Marty Johnson, Steve Gravett, Tad Gravett, Matthew Brinkley, and Paul Brinkley; mother-in-law, Helen Fryckman of Cohasset, Minn.; nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as an abundance of friends.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Aug. 16, 2020, at the Hearts and Hooves Arena, in Deer River. Memorials are suggested to the family and mailed to the Family of Dennie Holmbeck, 2232 245th Court, Winterset, IA 50273.

