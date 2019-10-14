Peter Lamprecht, 66, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Peter was born May 1, 1953, in Dysart, the son of William and Vera (Straus) Lamprecht. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1972 and later received his pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa. He was a pharmacist in Plainview, Texas, before moving back to Iowa in 1984. He was the pharmacist at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for many years, retiring three years ago. Pete was an avid golfer and spent many hours at the Red Oak Country Club enjoying his passion.
Survivors include his daughter, Randi Harder and husband Scott of Foresthill, Calif.; stepchildren, Jed Haag and wife Angie of Hawaii and Jamie Haag of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; grandchildren, Faith and Nolan Harder and Jaxon Haag; sisters, Pam and Sally; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct.19, 2019 at the Red Oak Depot.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 15, 2019