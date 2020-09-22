Phyllis Irene (Menefee) Boose, 91, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She had been a resident at Arlington Place for the past year.
Phyllis was born March 29, 1929, to James and Bertha (Rydl) Menefee. She grew up in Walnut and graduated from Walnut High School in 1946. Phyllis moved to Des Moines after high school and worked as a secretary until she enrolled in beauty school. She met Avery Boose at a local dance, and they were married on April 13, 1952 at Walnut. They lived in Indianola until Avery graduated from Simpson College and then started their young married life in Stanton. They soon moved to Red Oak and lived there from 1957 to the present.
As her children got older, Phyllis went to work in the office of Red Oak Superintendent Rand Fisher. She loved working there with her colleague, Leonore Ostrom. Later she worked in the principal's office at Inman School for several years.
In her 70s, Phyllis had an opportunity to work at the Billings and Mensen Law Firm during the tax season and learned how to operate a computer. She was a member of the Red Oak Public Library Board for 15 years and was instrumental in the creation of the Library Foundation in 2013. Phyllis and Avery were the 2013 Red Oak Tiger Boosters of the Year, and they enjoyed attending high school athletic events. In retirement, they both obtained certification as volleyball officials.
Phyllis was a longtime volunteer at the Montgomery County Hospital as well as a judge and volunteer at the annual Montgomery County Fair. She was a wicked crossword and daily Jumble solver. Phyllis was an avid bridge player who could consistently keep track of the cards that had been played. Phyllis also planned many trips and had been to more than 40 states. Mom loved her sweets and was especially fond of chocolate.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sisters, Dorothy and Josephine; and her husband of 67 years, Avery, on Dec. 24, 2018.
Phyllis is survived by her two children, Barb (Peter) Harte, 2184 N. St. James Pkwy., Cleveland, OH 44106, and Jim Boose (Barbara), 4509 64th St., Urbandale, IA 50322. She was a loving grandmother to four, Erin in Chicago, Brian in Cleveland, Rachel in Fairfield and Jim Jr. in Des Moines.
There will be open visitation from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in Red Oak. Social distancing and face masks are requested.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2020, with a private family burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest donations to the Red Oak Public Library Foundation, 400 N. 2nd, Red Oak, IA 51566.
