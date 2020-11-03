Phyllis Mae Hughes, 86, of the Bentonville, Ark., area, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Apple Creek Health and Rehab Center in Centerton, Ark.

Phyllis was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Schuyler, Neb., the daughter of Louis and Tillie (Svobada) Maca. At the age of 10, her family moved to Southwest Iowa and she attended school in Clarinda through the 10th grade. The family then moved to Imogene and she graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 1952.

Phyllis was united in marriage to John L. Hughes on June 17, 1952, in Imogene, and lived on the family farm for two-and-a-half years. She and John moved their family to Shenandoah, where they lived for 25 years. Then they moved to Red Oak, where they continued to raise their family until she moved to Bentonville, Ark. in 1997. Phyllis was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak and currently a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Bentonville.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Robert and Louis Maca, husband, John L. Hughes; two daughters, Debbie Edwards and Paula Sanders; one son, Matt Hughes; and one granddaughter, Malyssa Kester.

Survivors include her sister, Peggy Giraud; eight of her 11 children, Lee Hughes and wife Debbie; Linda Reed and husband Wayne; Nancy Ehlers and husband Jim; Chris Hughes and wife Cindy; Geri Kester; Bruce Hughes and wife Peggy; Monica Steffen and husband Garry; and Bart Hughes; 27 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel with visitation with the family to follow until 8 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



