Ralph Samuel Selders, 90, of Auburn, Wash., formerly of Elliott, passed away Oct. 13, 2020, in Auburn, Wash.

Ralph was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Cass County, near Griswold, the son of George Samuel and Ruth Viola (Lipp) Selders.

Preceding him in death were his parents; step-son, Gregory Foster; and one granddaughter. Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Lake and Terry Lake; step-daughter, Linda Craver; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Whipple Cemetery near Griswold, with military honors.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



