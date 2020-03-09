Ramona Jean "Mona" Clark, 57, Elliott, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Red Oak Rehab and Care Center in Red Oak. Mona was born Aug. 12, 1962, in Sioux City, the daughter of Dale and Shirley (Deal) Young.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick Clark; children, Valerie Garner of Silver City, and Chad Clark of Elliott; and five grandchildren.
Celebration of life services were held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Silver City United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel assisted the family with cremation services.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 10, 2020