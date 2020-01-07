Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Lee Raney. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Raney, 63, Bloomfield, formerly of Villisca, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Davis County Hospital, Bloomfield.

Randall Lee Raney, the son of James and LaDonna (Carlson) Raney, was born Feb. 16, 1956, at Corning. Randy was raised in rural Villisca and confirmed at Mamrelund Lutheran Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Villisca High School.

Randy had worked for D & L in Red Oak for seven years before a 13-year career with Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. In 1983, he worked for Sorensen Construction at Hartley. In 1998, Randy moved to Clarinda and in 2015, moved to Bloomfield. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, cars, camping and fishing. He loved the time spent at Lake Okoboji with his family. The love of Randy's life was his children, and he was proud of them all.

Randy is survived by three children, Shawn (Josh) Ornce of Greenwood, Mo.; Doug (Jen) Raney of Omaha; and Ashlee (Corey) Welch of Chicago, Ill.; five grandchildren, Tristan and Nicholas Ornce; Aniston Raney; and Simon and Caleb Welch; his parents, James and LaDonna Raney of Villisca; sister, Judy (Larry) Rhamy of Avoca; brothers, Larry (Nancy) Raney of Winterset, and Mark Raney of Clarinda; other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Inurnment will be in the Arlington Cemetery, rural Villisca, at 4 p.m.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Mamrelund Lutheran Church from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Davis Center at Bloomfield. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

