Randall "Randy" Neveln, 64, New Ulm, Minn., died peacefully Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Randall "Randy" Eugene Neveln was born Jan. 15, 1956, at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to Murwoyn "Gene" and Lorraine (Klepinger) Neveln. He was a 1974 graduate from Red Oak Community High School in Red Oak.
On June 14, 1980, Randy was united in marriage to Kathryn Houser in Red Oak. This union blessed the couple with two sons and a daughter, who together they began raising in Iowa before moving to New Ulm.
Early in his career, Randy worked for Safeway Foods and Hy-Vee in Iowa and New Ulm before beginning his long career in the housekeeping department at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Randy and Kathryn worked together for many years at the Oak Hills Living Center, where many great memories were made with the residents over the years. Besides his work, there were a variety of hobbies that Randy enjoyed in life. He enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, riding his bike with his children, and later in life, he enjoyed spending time at the lake fishing. Randy had a special place in his heart for old western movies; especially anything starring John Wayne. What he loved most in life was his family and any time he got to spend with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but many cherished memories will forever stay in their hearts. Blessed be those memories.
Randy is survived by his sons, Joel Neveln of Owatonna, Minn.; Mike (Azure) Neveln of Campton, N.H.; his daughter, Jenny Neveln of Maple Grove, Minn.; his grandchildren, Elliot and Isabelle Neveln; his brother, Gregg Neveln of Owatonna, Minn.; his sister, Valerie (Dan) Miller of St. Clair, Minn.; his nephew and niece, Jacob and Madison Miller; step-mother, Julia Neveln of Centennial, Colo.; and close friend, Darlene Lacher of New Ulm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Neveln and Lorraine Neveln; and his wife, Kathryn Neveln.
A graveside funeral service was Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the New Ulm City Cemetery in New Ulm. Pastor Diane Hatman officiated.
