Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525

Regina Christina Mainquist Welsch, 93, Stanton, formerly Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Accura Healthcare in Stanton.

Regina was born May 11, 1926, in Page County, near Clarinda, the daughter of Arthur and Minnie (Hylt) Lundgren. She attended country school at Excelsior School in Page County and graduated from Essex High School in 1945. She was confirmed at the Fremont Mission Covenant Church near Essex, where she became a member.

After graduation, Regina worked for six years at Henry Field Seed and Nursery Company in Shenandoah as a payroll clerk. She married Wayne Mainquist on March 29, 1952, at the Fremont Covenant Church. Three children were born to this union, Wilbur, Marlin, and Wanda. They lived near Stanton, and Regina became a member of the Stanton Evangelical Covenant Church. After the death of her husband, Wayne, in 1977, Regina moved into Stanton and worked at Union Carbide in Red Oak for 10 years. She married Fred Welsch on Dec. 26, 1987, and they made their home in Red Oak. She became a member of Grace Baptist Church. Fred passed away in 2005.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Wilbur Mainquist; infant brother, Clemens John Lundgren; brother, Delaine Lundgren; sister, Marvis Leech; brother-in-law, Robert Leech, sister-in-law, LaVose Lundgren; and nephew, Jeffrey Lundgren.

Survivors include her children, Marlin Mainquist of Villisca, and Wanda Cooper and husband Larry of Emerson; grandchildren, Jason Mainquist and wife Amber of Haslet, Texas; Jeff Mainquist and wife Tami of Malvern; Stephanie Mainquist of Red Oak; Christopher Mainquist of Lincoln, Neb.; Adam Cooper of Red Oak; and Jessica Cooper of Omaha; great grandchildren, Dalton, Carson, Wesley, Wyatt, Warren, Madison, Kiah, and Lilly; step-children, Jim Welsch and wife Marianne of Garner; Fred Welsch of Elliott; Elise Erickson and husband Gary of Granbury, Texas; Malia Gores and husband Jim of Granbury, Texas; and Tricia Anderson and husband Ken of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held Monday, August 19, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church in Red Oak. Burial will be in the Mission Covenant Cemetery near Stanton. Memorials are suggested to the Stanton Evangelical Covenant Church or the Grace Baptist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

