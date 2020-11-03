Relda Hultquist, 96, Red Oak, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Relda Mae (Johnson) Hultquist was born March 1, 1924, in Page County, near Essex, to Willard and Eva Whitman Johnson. She attended country schools in Page and Montgomery counties, living near Wallin as a teenager where she met her neighbor, Merlin Hultquist. Relda and Merlin were united in marriage on March 21, 1942, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, and were active members of Mamrelund, Morton Mills Community Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak.
Relda and Merlin started farming near Stanton and then rented a farm near Morton Mills. Eventually, they were able to purchase their own land near Elliott, where they built a new home, farmed for 15 years and raised six children. Relda also commuted to Red Oak, working in the nursery at Murphy Memorial Hospital. In 1969, she and Merlin retired from farming and moved to Red Oak, where Merlin pursued a second career with Pioneer Mutual Insurance Company.
Relda loved fishing and vacationing at Lake Okoboji with her family. Her interests also included handiwork of all kinds. She was proud to be a distant relative of Marcus Whitman and Eli Whitney and became a student of genealogy, compiling several volumes of the history of her family and Merlin's family. Relda kept up relationships with her many cousins in the U.S. and traveled with Merlin to Sweden to meet his cousins. From childhood, Relda was an excellent athlete, playing softball. After moving to Red Oak, she took up golf at age 45 and with Merlin joined the Red Oak Country Club, where she excelled in championship play. She achieved five lifetime holes-in-one, scoring two of them during state tournaments. Relda and Merlin enjoyed traveling to the Phoenix area for winter golf with friends and family.
Relda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Merlin on Dec. 26, 2012; brothers, Amos Lance Johnson and Larence Johnson; grandson, Nicholas Westover; and son-in-law, Dawane Petersen.
She is survived by her six children, Gary and wife Polly of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Marvin and wife Jeannie of Vinita, Okla.; Carolyn Johnson and husband Greg of Stanton; Lynn and wife Cyndi of Topeka, Kan.; Ron and wife Sharon of Red Oak; and Joan Curtis and husband Sam of Red Oak. Survivors include 16 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; more than 40 great-grandchildren residing in Arkansas, California, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington and South Korea; one great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was most proud to be a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, following the lives of her diverse descendants, who knew her to be exceptionally welcoming, loving and accepting of each of them.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak, with burial to follow at Mamre Cemetery near Stanton.
Memorials are suggested to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Montgomery County Historical Society. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.