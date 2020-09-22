Rhonda Sue Oakleaf, 61, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.

Rhonda was born Sept. 21, 1958, in Red Oak, the daughter of Harry and Ruby (Brazeal) Veon. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1977 and attended Iowa Western Community College, where she studied to become a legal secretary. She was united in marriage to Jeff Rider, and one daughter was born to this union, Holly. They lived in Pennsylvania where Rhonda worked at an assisted living facility.

In 1981, Rhonda and Holly moved back to Red Oak. Rhonda worked at Thos. D. Murphy Co. for several years before attending Iowa Western Community College where she received her Associates Degree in Nursing and became an RN. She worked at Good Samaritan Care Center, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, and most recently the Glenwood Resource Center in Glenwood.

Rhonda was united in marriage to Mike Oakleaf on March 5, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nev. One son was born to this union, Austin. Rhonda was a longtime member of the First Christian Church where she taught Sunday school. She was also a member of Rainbow Girls and enjoyed bowling, playing volleyball, camping, traveling to Cozumel, Mexico, and spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death were her father, Harry Veon; and father-in-law, Duane Oakleaf.

Survivors include her children, Holly Rider and Austin Oakleaf of Red Oak; and Ross Oakleaf and wife Jamie and Alex Oakleaf of Elliott; grandchildren, Jaxston Rider of Red Oak, and Trinity and Caleb Oakleaf of Elliott; mother, Ruby Veon of Red Oak; brother, Larry Veon and wife Susan of Stanton; sister, Renee Speed and husband Gail of Fishers, Ind.; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends including special friends, Mary Wax and husband John of Emerson, and Lori Meggison and husband Doug of Glenwood.

Graveside memorial services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church, the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, or the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



