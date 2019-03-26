Richard B. Scott, 81, Stanton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Richard Burton Scott, the son of Walter B. and Anna (Pierce) Scott, was born March 15, 1938, at Iowa City.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldene; and son, Christopher Scott.
Richard is survived by four children, Cynthia Shough of Labelle, Fla.; Kenneth Scott of Skidmore, Mo.; Denise Johnson of Shambaugh; and Kimberly Keoppel of Adair; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.
Visitation and viewing with the family will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia Association.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 26, 2019