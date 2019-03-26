Obituary



Richard Burton Scott, the son of Walter B. and Anna (Pierce) Scott, was born March 15, 1938, at Iowa City.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldene; and son, Christopher Scott.

Richard is survived by four children, Cynthia Shough of Labelle, Fla.; Kenneth Scott of Skidmore, Mo.; Denise Johnson of Shambaugh; and Kimberly Keoppel of Adair; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.

Visitation and viewing with the family will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfunera Richard B. Scott, 81, Stanton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.Richard Burton Scott, the son of Walter B. and Anna (Pierce) Scott, was born March 15, 1938, at Iowa City.Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldene; and son, Christopher Scott.Richard is survived by four children, Cynthia Shough of Labelle, Fla.; Kenneth Scott of Skidmore, Mo.; Denise Johnson of Shambaugh; and Kimberly Keoppel of Adair; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.Visitation and viewing with the family will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia Association. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfunera Funeral Home SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak

509 6TH STREET

Red Oak , IA 51566

712-623-2796 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 26, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close