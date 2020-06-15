Richard Duane "Dick" Uherka
1945 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Uherka, 74, Stanton, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton.
Richard Duane Uherka, the son of Edward and Gertrude (Schaefer) Uherka, was born June 16, 1945, in Wagner, S.D. Dick was raised in South Dakota. He graduated from Brandon Valley High School, Brandon, S.D., and then attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Following this, Dick entered the U.S. Army, where he served during Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Dick moved to Des Moines before settling in Stanton. Dick spent some of his early years in town working at Virginia's "White City Inn." He later worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation, retiring after 25 years of service.
Dick was united in marriage to Lynn Reynolds. He loved sports and was an avid supporter of the Stanton Vikings and Viqueens and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Dick was a member of the American Legion Ernie Johnson Post 406, having served as post commander, as well as the Villisca VFW. He attended Mamrelund Lutheran Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth.
Dick is survived by his wife, Lynn Rey-nolds of Stanton; daughter, Kelsey Uherka (Daniel Vennerberg) of Neenah, Wis.; brother, David (Dorothy) Uherka of Cedar City, Utah; sisters, Norma Nordstrom of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Nancy Heistand of Woodbine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Military Graveside Rites will be provided by American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406 of Stanton. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate.
Open Viewing will be held at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from noon until 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Vietnam Veterans of America or Montgomery County Relay For Life. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.
