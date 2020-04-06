Richard Elmo Pierson, 95, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Richard was born Dec. 20, 1924, near Griswold, the son of John Robert and Clara Nevada (Chubick) Pierson.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte of Red Oak; children, John Pierson of Reno, Nev., Quintin Pierson of Malvern; Milton Pierson of Houston, Texas; Gwendolyn Pierson-Geer of Red Oak, and Vernon Pierson of Red Oak; 21 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
A private family interment service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 7, 2020