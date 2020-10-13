Richard Joseph "Rick" Placek, 72, Omaha, Neb., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Rick was born April 19, 1948, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Edwin and Evelyn (Belsky) Placek. He graduated from Ryan High School in 1966 and later the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He lived for a short time in California but lived most of his life in Omaha. He was a business consultant for medical practices for over 28 years. He was still doing tax preparation work for several clients.

Rick was united in marriage to Teresa Harold on Oct. 20, 2000, in Omaha. He was very proud to be a born-again Christian and when he was able, attended the Westside Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer and a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. Rick and Teresa loved traveling and Rick always loved looking at the architecture and buildings. They enjoyed eating out and going to the movies. Rick was a very gentle and kind man.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother, Robert "Bob" Placek.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Placek of Omaha; brother, Ron Placek (Vicki) of Logan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendell and Janet Harold of Omaha; sister-in-law, Linda Calder (Alex) of Lee's Summit, Mo.; nephews, Zachary Calder of Columbia, Mo.; Matt Placek (Jessica) of Mondamin; and Andy Placek (Sarah) of Woodbine; niece, Sarah Moss (Scott) of Logan; and many other relatives and friends.

There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak and a celebration of life service to be held at a later date in Omaha. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.



